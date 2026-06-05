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Dust storms wreak havoc across Rajasthan, 4 dead

Fri, 05 June 2026
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16:36
A dust storm in Bikaner
A dust storm in Bikaner
At least four people, including a woman, were killed and several houses damaged in separate incidents across Rajasthan triggered by dust storms and thunderstorms, even as parts of the state received rainfall over the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Deaths were reported in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara districts due to wall collapses and flying debris amid strong winds.

In Bikaner, the roof of a government school collapsed, but no casualties were reported because the school was closed for holidays, officials said.

In Bharatpur district's Jhorol village, a 55-year-old woman, Indra Devi, died after a wall of an under-construction structure collapsed during a late-night storm, injuring her differently-abled son, officials said.

Both were sitting near the wall when it caved in.

In Bhilwara's Bijolia, a 45-year-old man, Devilal Dhakad, died after an iron sheet blown away by strong winds struck his neck while he was drinking water in his house.

In another incident in Dholpur's Baseri area, two brothers -- Ramphool Singh and Samay Singh -- residents of Bharatpur district, died when a wall they were sheltering under while returning home after grazing goats collapsed on them due to strong winds, officials said.

They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment. -- PTI

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