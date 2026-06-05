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Delhi hotel fire shuts down neighborhood's businesses

Fri, 05 June 2026
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The deadly fire that claimed 21 lives at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar has not only disrupted the hospitality sector in the area but also dealt a severe blow to dozens of small businesses that depend on guests staying in the locality's hotels and guest houses.

Several eateries, laundries, grocery shops and travel service providers in the Hauz Rani area said their businesses have come to a near standstill since authorities sealed or vacated several hotels and guest houses following the June 3 blaze.

A dhaba owner, Abdul Wasim, said most of his customers are patients and attendants staying in nearby hotels.

"Our dhaba was already closed during Eid last month and we opened for hardly one or two days. Again it has remained shut for three days and God knows how many more days it will be closed," he said.

"Many of our customers used to come from nearby guest houses for breakfast and dinner. Some of my workers are worried about their wages and a few have already left for their villages," Wasim added.

Rakesh Kumar, who runs a laundry service in the area, said the closure of hotels has virtually wiped out his business.

"Nearly 80 per cent of our work comes from hotels and guest houses. Bedsheets, towels and clothes of guests are washed here every day. Since the fire, there is hardly any work. We may suffer losses of around Rs 1 lakh if the situation continues for another few weeks," he said.

Mohammad Arif, owner of a convenience store, said sales have dropped as many guests have left the locality.

"Usually there is movement throughout the day. People buy water bottles, snacks, medicines and daily-use items. Since Wednesday, the area has been unusually quiet. Our sales have fallen by more than half," he said.

The usually busy neighbourhood appeared subdued, with fewer people on the streets and little commercial activity visible.

Sanjay Gupta, who operates a food corner near the hotel cluster, said several businesses in the lane survive because of the steady flow of patients visiting nearby hospitals.

"Many attendants stay here for weeks during treatment. They eat at our shops every day. Now many hotels have been vacated and customers have disappeared overnight. We are staring at losses of nearly Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh this month as our food items, mostly used for cooking non-vegetarian food, are spoiling," he said.

The Hauz Rani area, located close to Max Hospital, has over the years emerged as a hub for budget hotels and guest houses catering to patients and attendants from different parts of the country as well as abroad.

Following the fire, authorities have initiated inspections and enforcement action against several establishments in the locality, impacting business activity across the neighbourhood. PTI

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