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Defamation against Rahul: Court to hear arguments on revision plea on Jun 25

Fri, 05 June 2026
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A special MP/MLA court here on Friday fixed June 25 for hearing arguments on a revision petition filed in a defamation case against Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi.

Petitioner Vijay Mishra counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the Special Additional District Judge will hear arguments on the revision petition challenging a lower court order that rejected a plea seeking collection of Gandhi's voice sample and its forensic comparison with a compact disc submitted by the complainant.

Pandey said the lower court's records, which had been summoned by the special court during the previous hearing, have now been received.

He added that while the original defamation case is listed for hearing on June 17, proceedings are likely to be limited to routine dates as the case file is presently before the special court hearing the revision petition.

According to the petitioner, the lower court had on May 2 rejected the application seeking Gandhi's voice sample and forensic examination of the audio recording. 

The revision petition against that order was subsequently admitted by the special court. -- PTI

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