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BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday amid profit-taking after the RBI lowered its growth expectations for the current fiscal year and forecast inflation to rise to 5.1 percent.

Also adding to the bearish trend in equities were foreign fund outflows, geopolitical uncertainties and a weak trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 116.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to settle at 74,243.34. During the day, it hit a high of 74,717.57 and a low of 73,988.75, gyrating 728.82 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 49.85 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 23,366.70.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, as expected, and announced a raft of measures to attract foreign capital and support the rupee amid growing risks to growth and inflation from the prolonged West Asia conflict, elevated energy prices and global supply-chain disruptions.

To support the rupee, the measures included scrapping taxes on interest income and capital gains for eligible foreign investors in government securities, offering concessional terms for foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians and subsidising hedging costs for select offshore borrowings.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, and continue with its "neutral" stance.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, NTPC, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest laggards. -- PTI

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