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Andhra: Jana Sena names bizman as RS candidate; TDP to contest 3 seats

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
The Jana Sena Party on Friday announced Vijayawada-based businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday decided that the Telugu Desam Party will contest three of the four upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from the state, while its ally Jana Sena will field a candidate for the remaining one seat.

The retiring members of the Council of States from the southern state include A Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Parimal Nathwani, P Subhash Chandra Bose, and S Satish Babu.

Reddy, Nathwani, and Bose belong to the YSRCP, while Babu is from the ruling TDP.

Currently, the YSRCP holds seven Rajya Sabha seats, followed by the TDP with two seats.

These numbers are expected to change after the June 18 election.

In the Assembly, the TDP holds 135 seats, followed by Jana Sena with 21 and the BJP with 8, while the YSRCP has only 11 seats. -- PTI

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