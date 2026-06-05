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4th fire in Delhi-NCR in 3 days: Tata Comm office ablaze

Fri, 05 June 2026
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12:12
A fire at a high-rise in Noida's Sector 75
A fire at a high-rise in Noida's Sector 75
A fire broke out early Friday morning in the battery room of the Tata Communications office in South Delhi's Nehru Place.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at approximately 2:47 am regarding a blaze inside the five-storied building located opposite Savitri Cinema. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control by 7:05 am.

No casualties or injuries have been officially reported.

Further details are awaited.

Yesterday evening, a fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Humayunpur Village, near Safdarjung Enclave, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fire broke out in an apartment of the Ivy County society in Noida Sector 74 this morning, as the operations to douse the blaze continue.

In a separate incident, a second fire broke out in a building in Sector 52 during the morning hours, prompting rescue and relief measures, the officials said. This building houses a restaurant on the ground floor, while the upper floors accommodate a PG facility.  

-- ANI

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