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12-year-old boy dies after crocodile attack in UP's Sonbhadra

Fri, 05 June 2026
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A 12-year-old boy died after being attacked by a crocodile while taking a bath in the Belan river in the district, police said on Friday.

Station house officer of Ghorawal Police Station, Brijesh Singh, said that Adarsh, son of Bechan, had gone to bathe in the Belan river when a crocodile attacked him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, locals rushed to the spot and pulled the child out of the water.

He was later taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ghorawal, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Police have taken custody of the body and are carrying out further legal proceedings, Singh added. -- PTI

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