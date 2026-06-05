'1.91 lakh hectares of forest chopped off in last 11 yrs'

10:48

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, marking World Environment Day, launched a sharp attack on the Centre on Friday, alleging large-scale ecological degradation and weakening of environmental safeguards in India over the past decade.



In a post shared on X, Kharge said it was time to "stop the further degradation of our forests, rivers, oceans, air, and habitats."Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a contradiction between public messaging and ground reality.



"While PM Modi publicly urges citizens to cope with rising heat through symbolic gestures such as "staying hydrated" to overcome the sweltering temperatures, his Govt is simultaneously presiding over one of the most aggressive and large-scale assaults on India's ecological wealth in recent history," he said.



Citing official figures and project clearances, Kharge claimed that nearly 1,91,922 hectares of forest have been chopped off in the last 11 years.



"Since 2014, an estimated 1.6 crore plus trees have been destroyed, laying bare the contradiction between the Modi Govt's green claims and ground reality," he added.



He also listed several infrastructure and mining projects across states, claiming large-scale tree felling and ecological impact.



In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kharge said the Great Nicobar project threatens around 10 lakh trees, while in Madhya Pradesh, mining and infrastructure expansion have affected about 7 lakh trees



"In Andaman & Nicobar, the Great Nicobar project threatens to destroy ~10 lakh trees, endangering a fragile island ecosystem. In Madhya Pradesh, mining and infrastructure expansion are wiping out ~7 lakh trees across forest regions. In Chhattisgarh, the Hasdeo Arand coal mining project is set to fell ~5 lakh trees, severely impacting a critical biodiversity hotspot. In Rajasthan, multiple development projects threaten ~1.5-4 lakh trees, further weakening the already fragile Aravalli ecosystem. In Uttar Pradesh, highways and expressways have led to the removal of ~1 lakh trees. In Assam, highway expansion has cut ~1 lakh trees in just four years. In Odisha, the Bharatmala project has resulted in the felling of ~50,000 trees. In Maharashtra, coastal road construction and mining activities are destroying ~45,000 trees along with vital mangrove ecosystems," the post further read.



Questioning official forest reporting methods, he alleged that the government's claims of rising forest cover were misleading. He said the India State of Forest Report defines "forest cover" using satellite-based canopy density and includes plantations such as rubber, oil palm, orchards, bamboo plantations, and other tree-covered land above one hectare. -- ANI