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Viral clip showing saffron-clad men assaulting young couple at Ayodhya park prompts police probe

Thu, 04 June 2026
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19:25
Screengrab from the video going viral on social media
Screengrab from the video going viral on social media
A purported video clip showing a group of saffron-clad men assaulting a young couple in a public park in Ayodhya has gone viral on social media, prompting police to order an investigation into the incident.

The incident allegedly took place at Tulsi Udyan a few days ago.

According to witnesses, a young man and woman were sitting together when they were confronted by a group of men dressed in saffron.

The viral video shows the men abusing the couple, physically assaulting the young man and chasing him through the park and onto a nearby road.

The young woman was seen attempting to intervene and protect her companion.

The individuals involved allegedly claimed that young couples spending time together in public places were desecrating the religious character of the temple town.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Chakrapani Tripathi said police are aware of reports regarding such attacks on young couples.

"We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry. The investigation has been entrusted to the station house officer, Ayodhya Kotwali police station," Tripathi said.

Police said further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry.

No arrests have been made so far.  -- PTI

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