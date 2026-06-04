TDP gets 3, Jana Sena one Rajya Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh

22:17

The National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday decided to allocate three of the four upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from the state to Telugu Desam Party, while ally Jana Sena will field a candidate for the remaining seat.



The decision was taken at a meeting of NDA constituents, comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, held in Amaravati.



"We have decided that TDP will take three Rajya Sabha seats and Jana Sena one," Andhra Pradesh TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao told reporters after the meeting.



The alliance leaders also announced a stateweide campaign to highlight two years of governance by the NDA governments at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh.



Rao said public meetings would be organised in Tirupati on June 9, Amaravati on June 12 and Visakhapatnam on June 15, focusing on welfare, good governance and development, respectively.



He added that the alliance would also hold outreach programmes in districts between June 13 and 20 and release a detailed campaign schedule shortly.



Janasena leader N Manohar said Union Ministers would participate in the campaign and the alliance would showcase 24 major initiatives implemented during the NDA coalition government's 24 months in office.



He said the programme would focus on development and welfare measures undertaken by the Centre and the state government and seek continued public support.



On the Jana Sena nominee for the Rajya Sabha election, Manohar said party chief Pawan Kalyan would announce the candidate.



Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav said the campaign would highlight the achievements of the NDA govenments in 12 years in office.



He said issues such as industrial investments, the Polavaram project, Amaravati construction and the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone would feature during the outreach exercise.



Madhav dismissed speculation over differences among NDA partners and asserted that the alliance remained united.



"We will remain together and united," he said. -- PTI