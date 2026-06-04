SpaceX sets $135 share price for world's largest IPO

08:11

SpaceX set a price for its initial public offering at USD 135 a share, positioning Elon Musk's rocket and artificial intelligence company to exceed the 2019 initial public offering of Saudi Aramco in both valuation and money raised.



According to a news report by The New York Times, the USD 135 share price values the company at USD 1.77 trillion, making it the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. SpaceX will raise USD 74.4 billion from the offering.



As per the news report, this valuation represents an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to the USD 1.25 trillion valuation the company gave itself in February. Saudi Aramco previously held the record, holding a USD 1.7 trillion valuation and raising more than USD 29 billion when it went public in 2019.



"Most companies that go public set a preliminary price range for their stock offering before settling on a final number in case investor demand for their shares changes. But Mr. Musk and SpaceX sidestepped that and simply declared one price for investors. SpaceX could still change that price but is not expected to do so. It is likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq next week under the ticker symbol SPCX," the news report said.



"More than every U.S. I.P.O. combined in the last two years," the report quoted Matthew Kennedy, a senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital. -- ANI