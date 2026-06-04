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Shock for Trump as US House passes resolution seeking to end Iran war

Thu, 04 June 2026
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The US House of Representatives has passed a Democratic-led resolution aimed at halting the conflict with Iran until the legislature formally sanctions military action.

The lower chamber approved the resolution on Wednesday to curb President Donald Trump's military authority regarding Iran, delivering a sharp rebuke to the administration's management of the hostilities.

CNN reported that the narrow 215-208 vote succeeded after Republican Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson crossed party lines to back the measure.

This shift follows repeated efforts by Democrats to restrict Trump's war powers across both congressional chambers, a movement that has increasingly garnered Republican backing.

The adoption of the War Powers Resolution underscores mounting friction within the legislature over the administration's policies.

Recently, Senate Republicans rebelled against a contentious USD 1.8 billion "anti-weaponisation" fund favoured by the president, citing anxieties that it could facilitate payouts to supporters involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Furthermore, Senate Republicans formally struck down funding intended for Trump's ballroom security on Wednesday during immigration package negotiations, following a determination by the chamber's parliamentarian that it breached spending regulations.

The legislative measure, categorised as a concurrent resolution, requires approval from both chambers of Congress but does not get sent to the president for signature.

CNN noted that concurrent resolutions lack the force of law under standard congressional rules. -- ANI

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