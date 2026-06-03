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Shivakumar bows, touches steps of Vidhana Soudha

Thu, 04 June 2026
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Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday prostrated on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka Legislature and Secretariat, before formally assuming charge of his office.

After taking oath, he bowed and touched the steps in reverence, and later paid tributes to national leaders and prominent Karnataka icons as he entered the imposing building for the first time as the chief minister of the state.

Shivakumar paid floral tributes to statues of Dr B R Ambedkar, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, 12th century social reformer Basavanna and Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

Traditional cultural drum performances marked the celebrations, while supporters cheered and welcomed the new chief minister at the Vidhana Soudha.

The chief minister also visited the Muneshwara Swami temple within the Vidhana Soudha premises and offered prayers. He also offered puja in his official chamber before occupying the chief minister's chair.

Earlier, after taking oath, Shivakumar walked along a stretch of the Lok Bhavan Road and greeted people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

Enthusiastic supporters chanted 'D K...D K' and the CM acknowledged the chant. -- PTI

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