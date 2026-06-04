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Shipping minister looks at WB day after Adani-CM meet

Thu, 04 June 2026
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10:17
Karan Adani
Karan Adani
A day after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Managing Director Karan Adani met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, rekindling hopes of a revival of the state's maritime sector, Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal is set to meet the CM on Thursday.

Karan Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, met the chief minister on Wednesday evening, though officials did not disclose details of the discussions. The development has fuelled speculation that the Adani Group may be reviving its interest in the state's maritime infrastructure sector.

Industry observers noted that the group already has a presence across several infrastructure segments in Bengal, including data centres, power transmission and city gas distribution.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) had earlier emerged as the successful bidder for the proposed Tajpur deep-sea port project before the previous TMC government cancelled the tender and opted for a fresh bidding process.

The BJP, in its 2026 West Bengal Assembly election manifesto, had promised development of both the Tajpur deep sea port in East Midnapore and the proposed Kulpi port in South 24 Parganas, describing them as key projects for industrialisation, logistics growth and employment generation.

Expectations around the estimated Rs 25,000 crore Tajpur project have gained momentum following the change in government, with industry stakeholders expressing hope that improved coordination between the Centre and the state would help fast-track the venture.

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