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Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 95.74 against US dollar

Thu, 04 June 2026
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The rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, as the global crude oil prices eased and market participants keenly awaited the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on June 5.

Heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran drove energy volatility and aggressive safe-haven buying capped sharp gains in the local unit.

Forex traders said the prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India, which relies heavily on energy imports.

Market participants are now turning their attention to the RBI's MPC rate decision on June 5, as inflation, growth and the rupee are under focus.

The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will announce its decision on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 95.87 and a high of 95.59 before closing at 95.74, up 2 paise from its previous close.

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