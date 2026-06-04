Pinarayi's gift to UDF govt: Rs 5.07 lakh crore debt

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Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The White Paper on Keralam finances, tabled in the state's legislative assembly on Thursday, painted a grim picture of the state's fiscal health, stating that the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government inherited a severe financial crisis marked by mounting debt, rising liabilities and persistent treasury stress.



The major findings in the financial report revealed that Keralam's total public debt has reached Rs 5.07 lakh crore, while nearly 77 per cent of the state's revenue is being spent on committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions and interest payments, leaving limited fiscal space for developmental activities.



The report noted that capital expenditure on development remains among the lowest in the country. It said Keralam's capital expenditure stands at just 1.3 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), one of the lowest among Indian states, despite the state running one of the highest fiscal deficits. It further highlighted the severity of the treasury crisis, stating that the state relied on Ways and Means Advances for 262 days in 2025 and remained in overdraft for 84 days during the year.



Chief Minister VD Satheesan said his government has also inherited pending liabilities amounting to Rs 48,733 crore, including dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears payable to government employees and pensioners, the report said.



"The people of Keralam have a right to know the true state of the state's finances. The information contained in the document is already available in the public domain. There is no confidential or classified material included in it. The government sought the assistance of three experts while preparing the White Paper. However, it was the Finance Department that prepared the document. This government has decided to seek expert advice while dealing with important policy matters. In the past, several White Papers presented before the Assembly were essentially political documents. This is not a political White Paper. If the actual financial condition of the state is to be properly understood, expert guidance is necessary. That is precisely why expert opinion was sought. This document is intended to serve as a basic roadmap for building the future of Keralam," the Keralam CM said in the assembly.



LoP and former CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the state had bypassed norms while presenting the White Paper.



"The Chief Minister's claim that this is the only genuine White Paper and that previous White Papers were political documents is a strange argument. In fact, it is this document that appears to be a political document. The issue is not about consulting experts, but about ensuring that the White Paper is prepared through the proper institutional mechanism. That has not happened here," he said.



The White Paper pointed out that the Keralam Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has outstanding loan liabilities of around Rs 21,000 crore and argued that these borrowings should effectively be treated as liabilities of the state government. -- ANI