Not allowed to criticise Abhishek Banerjee: TMC rebel

14:17

Amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), expelled party leader Sandipan Saha on Thursday alleged that no leader within the party was allowed to speak against Abhishek Banerjee. Saha also claimed that despite TMC's loss, the leaders were instructed to applaud the Diamond Harbour MP.



"As for the 'trigger point,' it occurred following the party's electoral defeat. When we attended the party meeting, a directive was issued to all MLAs. No one was permitted to utter a single word of criticism regarding Abhishek. Instead, we were instructed that he had performed 'exceptionally well' and that everyone must rise to accord him a standing ovation," said Saha.



Saha also mentioned that the directives were issued to those leaders as well who had been part of TMC before Abhishek Banerjee, "was likely still attending school."



"This included MLAs who have been serving in the Assembly since a time when Abhishek Banerjee was likely still attending school. They, too, were compelled to stand up and join in the standing ovation. Inevitably, such an experience leaves a lingering sense of unease... Today, when people finally have the opportunity to reject this attitude, they are doing exactly that," he said. -- ANI