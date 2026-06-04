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Nepal foreign minister to visit India from June 5 to 7

Thu, 04 June 2026
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Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will visit India from June 5 to 7 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Khanal will hold a formal meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi. "The two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest, with a view to enhancing cooperation across key areas including trade, investment, connectivity, energy and people to people ties," according to the Nepal government's statement.

As part of regular exchange of high-level visits, this one will further consolidate the enduring and multifaceted bilateral relations between Nepal and India, said the foreign ministry.

The visit will be the first by a minister from Prime Minister Balendra Shah's government to India since it assumed office in March.

Nepal's leaders have traditionally attached importance to early engagement with New Delhi, reflecting the close political, economic and people-to-people ties between the neighbours.  -- PTI

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