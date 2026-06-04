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MFs Stepped Up Equity Buying In May

Thu, 04 June 2026
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Mutual funds significantly increased equity purchases in May after adopting a relatively cautious stance in April, taking advantage of the market pullback to deploy fresh money.

MFs bought equities worth nearly Rs 63,000 crore in May, around 2.5 times the amount invested in April.

Benchmark indices ended May lower, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex declining 1.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively. The weakness followed a strong rebound in April, when both indices had surged more than 6 per cent.

The value of equities purchased by MFs in a month is seen as a key indicator for the industry's net inflows.

Equity MF schemes continued to attract robust investor interest, recording inflows of nearly Rs 40,000 crore each in April and May.

Monthly equity purchases by MFs are influenced by a range of  factors beyond net inflows into active equity schemes.

Changes in cash balances, flows into passive and hybrid funds, and portfolio rebalancing all affect deployment levels.

In particular, changes to the equity allocation of hybrid schemes can have an impact on the overall volume 

of equities bought by the industry.    

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

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