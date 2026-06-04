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Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased

Thu, 04 June 2026
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The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who died in the Malviya Nagar fire after chief minister Rekha Gupta met injured people at a hospital.

A fire in a bread-and-breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning claimed 21 lives, including 12 foreigners, and left 25 other people injured.

In a post on X, the Delhi CMO said Gupta interacted with the injured and their family members. He said the medical expenses of the injured will be facilitated in coordination with the hospital authorities, ensuring every patient receives the best possible care.

"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance," said the CMO.

The chief minister said some patients are in critical condition, while others have been placed on ventilator support.

"The affected individuals include citizens from various countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Cameroon, and Libya, in addition to those from India," she said.

After meeting people admitted to the Max Saket hospital, Gupta directed the administration to ensure that the best possible medical care is provided to all patients and to ensure necessary coordination regarding the cases of foreign nationals.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay, who accompanied Gupta, said the condition of all the injured persons admitted to the hospital is better now.

"The chief minister talked to them, and the government's priority is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty-four hours," Upadhyay said.

The MLA said 17 injured persons were admitted at Max Saket hospital, out of which seven were on ventilators. All were receiving proper treatment, he said.

Officials said Gupta praised people for their efforts and courage in relief efforts and directed officials to identify and honour such people.

"She directed officials to identify and honour citizens, police personnel and employees who made contributions to the relief and rescue efforts," the official said.

It said arrangements are being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native homes. -- PTI

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