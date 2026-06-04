Maha council polls: BJP-led alliance to win 5 seats unopposed

21:59

Among those set to get elected unopposed are Nationalist Congress Party's Aniket Tatkare from the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, Shiv Sena nominee Ravindra Phatak from Thane, Shiv Sena's Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal, BJP's Arun Lakhani from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli constituency and Mahayuti-backed NCP candidate Vikram Kakade from Pune.





A major political development was the withdrawal of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate Bal Mane from the Konkan seat.





Mane withdrew his nomination in the presence of BJP minister Nitesh Rane, which prompted the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to suspend him for anti-party activities.





In Pune, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shrikant Patil withdrew his nomination, claiming he had done so on the instructions of party chief Sharad Pawar.





He also said that rival NCP chief and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar had spoken to him.





His exit cleared the way for Kakade's unopposed election and drew criticism from local Congress leaders.





In Nashik, Shiv Sena candidate Narendra Darade will face Independent candidate Gokul Gite after BJP rebel Ganesh Gite withdrew. In Nagpur, Congress leader Atul Londhe will take on BJP's Dr Rajeev Potdar.





Deoyani Patil Dongaonkar, Shiv Sena-UBT candidate from Aurangabad-Jalna seat, also withdrew her nomination, prompting the party to expel her and her husband Krishna Patil Dongaonkar.





A cooperative sugar factory controlled by him received a notice from the Sugar Commissioner earlier in the day, Dongaonkar told reporters, while claiming that it did not influence his wife's decision but the voter arithmetic did not favour her.





Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve announced that Ganesh Lokhande, the party's group leader in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, would now be the official candidate of the MVA in the Aurangabad-Jalna seat.





The Sangli-Satara constituency will witness a direct contest between BJP's Dhairyasheel Kadam and NCP-SP's Abhaysinh Jagtap after Shiv Sena rebel Tanajirao Patil withdrew his candidature.





In Solapur, BJP's Rajendra Raut will face NCP-SP's Vasantrao Deshmukh. In Nanded, Congress candidate Ramdas Patil withdrew on the request of Shiv Sena-UBT, and the party decided to support Krishna Patil Ashtikar, son of sitting Shiv Sena-UBT MP from Hingoli Nagesh Ashtikar, who is contesting as an independent against the BJP's Amar Rajurkar.





A triangular contest is on the cards in Amravati between the BJP's Pravin Pote-Patil, Congress nominee Harshjit Deshmukh and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Nilesh Vishwakarma.





Contests will also take place in Parbhani-Hingoli, Dharashiv-Latur-Beed, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna constituencies.





Talking to reporters in Buldhana, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed that despite being in power, the BJP was undermining democratic values in its pursuit of greater political control.





"The BJP does not want an election system but a nomination system. Opposition candidates are being offered crores of rupees to withdraw their nominations so that the Legislative Council elections can be held unopposed," he alleged. -- PTI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is set to win five of the 17 seats unopposed in this month's Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, as the opposition candidates in these constituencies withdrew their nominations before the deadline ended on Thursday.The Congress alleged that the ruling parties were using money power to persuade the candidates of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to withdraw from the race, and said the BJP 'does not want an election system but a nomination system'.The ruling Mahayuti alliance, meanwhile, also successfully persuaded rebels to back down on the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the June 18 elections. Members of local governing bodies form the electoral college for these elections.