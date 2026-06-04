Lucknow hospital sets up isolation ward amid Ebola alert

20:54

A government hospital in Lucknow has prepared an isolation ward as a precautionary measure amid an alert over Ebola infection, an official said on Thursday.



Lok Bandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital has reserved five beds in a dedicated isolation facility in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre, Chief Medical Superintendent Rajiv Dixit said.



"Following the directions and guidelines issued by the Government of India, we have made arrangements at the hospital. The facility has been kept ready as an isolation centre and five beds have been reserved, which can be increased as per requirement," Dixit told PTI Videos.



He said there was no confirmed Ebola case at the hospital or in the state so far and there was no need for panic, but precautionary measures were necessary.



"Ebola is an infection which can spread through blood and its transmission intensity can be higher than some other viral infections like Covid-19. However, there is no such case here at present," he said.



Dixit said people with recent travel history to affected countries like Congo and South Africa who develop symptoms such as fever, body ache or headache would be kept under isolation as per government protocol and tested accordingly.



He advised people to follow preventive measures, including the use of masks, and maintain sanitisation practices.



Lok Bandhu Hospital, located in the LDA Colony area of Alambagh, is among the nearest major government hospitals from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) website, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates.



The virus is transmitted to humans from infected wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates and subsequently spreads among people through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected individuals, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing. -- PTI