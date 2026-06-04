'Keep lying': Congress fury over Rubio's 'never seen Trump sleeping'

09:17

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has faced accusations of "lying" to a Congressional panel after he strongly dismissed allegations that US President Donald Trump had fallen asleep during official government meetings.



During a hearing before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Rubio was intensively questioned by Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California, who used video recordings to challenge the Secretary of State's assertions regarding the American president's physical state.



Lieu presented multiple video clips during the session, including footage from a Cabinet meeting and a television news broadcast discussing a Memorial Day event attended by Trump. Rubio, who was seated directly next to the president during the Cabinet meeting in question, was asked whether he had ever observed Trump dozing off whilst performing his official responsibilities.



"You will see that he is sleeping while you are talking," Lieu stated to Rubio before broadcasting a clip wherein Trump appeared with his eyes shut and his head tilted downwards as Rubio spoke in his immediate vicinity.



The Secretary of State immediately rebuffed the allegation.



"That's false," Rubio asserted. "I've never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn't sleep. Which is a big problem because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning and, you know, I like to sleep a little bit."



Lieu subsequently played a separate clip that he contended showed Trump appearing to nod off during a Cabinet session.



"You are literally talking about issues of war and peace and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you," Lieu remarked to the panel.



Rubio repeatedly contested the claim, maintaining that he had never witnessed Trump fall asleep during any briefing and describing the line of inquiry as "ridiculous."



However, Lieu argued that the visual evidence raised valid questions regarding the president's capacity to execute his formal duties.



"Donald Trump's inability to stay awake on the job shows that there's something very wrong with his health and cognitive abilities," Lieu stated.



"I've never been at any meeting and the things you're showing me now, he was not falling asleep," Rubio shot back in response.



Defending the president's stamina, Rubio added: "It's absurd and ridiculous. [Trump] is a guy that literally doesn't sleep. He works day and night, long hours every single day. I don't know if you haven't seen him in eight days. I saw him yesterday. I didn't see him today, but yesterday because I was in Congress. The day before, I talked to him at all hours of the day and night. He works inhumane hours, okay? I've been on foreign trips with the president where he doesn't sleep the whole flight and everyone else is sleeping on the plane. He's wandering in the hallways looking for someone to wake up and talk to."



Following Rubio's repeated denials, Lieu retorted: "Just keep lying, just keep lying."