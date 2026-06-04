Jaishankar meets Delcy Rodriguez

11:20

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.



"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.



Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership.