HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar meets Delcy Rodriguez

Thu, 04 June 2026
Share:
11:20
image
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Infructuous': SC closes WFI plea over Vinesh Phogat trial
LIVE! 'Infructuous': SC closes WFI plea over Vinesh Phogat trial

'Everything works in Delhi': Owner admits hotel had no fire NOC
'Everything works in Delhi': Owner admits hotel had no fire NOC

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj told Delhi Police he delegated daily operations and structural changes to 'another person'.

Big blow: Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs
Big blow: Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, a rare occurrence for the exceptionally fit batsman. The news comes amidst uncertainty over Rohit...

'Vijay Brings A Modern Look As Youth Are With Him'
'Vijay Brings A Modern Look As Youth Are With Him'

'Present day youth are not interested in the past. They want to see what you are going to do now.'

3 patients dead after massive fire at Bihar hospital
3 patients dead after massive fire at Bihar hospital

A devastating fire in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has resulted in the deaths of at least three people. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, rapidly spread, affecting 13-15...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO