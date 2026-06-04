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It's official: Monsoon has arrived in Kerala

Thu, 04 June 2026
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The southwest monsoon set over Kerala on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Typically, the monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the Southwest monsoon season (June-September).

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, some parts of westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep islands, Kerala and Mahe, some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, southeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal today the 4th June, 2026," the IMD said.

Previously, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would begin over Kerala on May 26; however, the arrival was delayed.

Last week, the department revised its forecast for seasonal rainfall, indicating that it would be below normal.

The IMD expects rainfall in India to be around 90% of the long-period average (LPA) this year.

The LPA refers to the rainfall recorded in a specific region over a defined period, such as a month or season, averaged over a long duration, typically 30 to 50 years.

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