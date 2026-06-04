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India's first Ebola case in Hyderabad?

Thu, 04 June 2026
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A Sudanese national who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday was shifted to an isolation centre for further tests after exhibiting suspected Ebola symptoms, authorities said.

The passenger had recently travelled to South Sudan and Uganda.

The Airport Health Organisation had set up a screening centre to examine all international passengers for symptoms related to the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease outbreak reported in certain countries.

"It is not a confirmed Ebola case. The passenger has a travel history to affected countries. It is being treated as a suspected case because we do not yet know whether he will develop additional symptoms. Only after testing and confirmation can he be classified as an Ebola case," an official told PTI.

The state-run Gandhi Hospital here has set up an Ebola Isolation Centre to keep the suspected patient under observation and conduct further tests.

Last month, Hyderabad Airport said in an advisory that it was implementing enhanced public health preparedness measures in accordance with the latest directives issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease outbreak reported in certain countries.

The advisory applies to passengers arriving from or transiting through affected regions, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and neighbouring high-risk areas.

Passengers arriving from or transiting through affected countries may be required to complete a Self-Declaration Form (SDF) before deboarding, the advisory said.

According to the WHO website, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates.

The virus is transmitted to humans from infected wild animals-such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates-and subsequently spreads among people through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected individuals, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing. PTI

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