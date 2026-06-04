Humayun offers Mamata route back to Assembly

18:53

In a twist laden with political irony, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday offered Mamata Banerjee a route back to the West Bengal Assembly from Rejinagar, months after breaking away from the Trinamool Congress and calling for the overthrow of her government.



Kabir, who won both the Nowda and Rejinagar Assembly seats in Murshidabad district in the 2026 elections, said he was prepared to facilitate Banerjee's return to the legislature from Rejinagar, which is expected to witness a bypoll once he relinquishes one of the two seats as required under election rules.



"If Mamata Banerjee comes to me, I can send her to the Assembly from Rejinagar. If she contests from Nandigram, she will not win. But if she wants, I will resign and ensure her victory from my constituency," Kabir told reporters.



Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat and retained Bhabanapur, from where he defeated Banerjee, the previous CM.



Kabir's offer comes at a time when Banerjee is confronting the gravest crisis of her political career after the TMC's electoral defeat and the rebellion that has fractured the 28-year-old party she founded.



For Kabir, one of Murshidabad's most influential Muslim leaders, the remarks mark a remarkable political turnaround.



Expelled from the TMC last year after a prolonged confrontation with the party leadership, Kabir floated the AJUP and emerged as one of the ruling party's fiercest critics, repeatedly attacking the Mamata Banerjee government and calling for its ouster.



Yet, with the TMC now out of power and Banerjee struggling to retain her political relevance amid an unprecedented crisis within the party, the AJUP founder struck a sympathetic note.



"The situation in which she finds herself today pains me. Whatever I am today is because of her," he said.



Even while extending support, Kabir underlined his own influence in the region.



"Nobody may listen to her now, but in Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir is the final word," he said.



The remarks underscore the rapidly shifting equations in Bengal politics following the TMC's fall from power, where former allies have become adversaries and old political relationships are being reassessed amid a dramatic realignment of forces.



Whether Banerjee accepts the offer remains uncertain. But in one of the more striking ironies of Bengal's post-election churn, a leader who spent much of the past year seeking to unseat her government is now offering her a pathway back to the Assembly. -- PTI