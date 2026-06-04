Hotel fire: Blocked roof exit, room food heaters probed

14:56

Delhi Police on Thursday scoured the fire-ravaged hotel building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and found that the exit to the roof was blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms, officials said.



These findings have emerged as the key focus areas of the probe into the tragedy that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, as police formed five dedicated teams to trace and arrest the manager of the hotel, Jai Mishra, who remains absconding.



Investigators are looking at all aspects, including alleged violations of building norms, fire safety lapses, illegal construction, the actual ownership of the bed and breakfast establishment and the circumstances that may have contributed to the high death toll, officials said.



"Locals, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses are also being questioned as part of the investigation," a police officer said.



Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and his wife amid concerns that they could attempt to leave the country.



Bajaj has told police during interrogation that he had handed over the hotel's management to Mishra and that all related licenses were issued in Mishra's name.



Police sources said Bajaj was the "actual owner" of the property, but the bed-and-breakfast licence was obtained in the name of Jai Mishra.



Investigators said the blocked roof access may have denied occupants a crucial escape route when thick smoke engulfed the narrow five-storey structure, while the presence of cooking heaters in several rooms occupied by foreign nationals is being examined to determine whether it had any role in the incident.



The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, killing 21 people, many of them foreign nationals, and injuring dozens of others.



A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is scheduled to revisit the site to conduct a detailed examination of the building and determine the precise cause of the blaze, officials said.



Police are also searching for a key eyewitness, identified as Kesar Singh, whose testimony is considered crucial in establishing the exact origin and sequence of events leading to the fire.



The probe has further revealed alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the property.



According to investigators, the property was purchased by Bajaj from a person identified as Ahluwalia in 2022. At the time of the purchase, the building consisted of two-and-a-half floors and Bajaj subsequently added more floors, taking the structure to nearly five storeys, officials said.



Police believe Bajaj had the option of fleeing abroad as both his children are settled overseas. As a precautionary measure, a Look Out Circular has been issued against him and his wife.



Police sources said Bajaj initially rented out rooms to customers and obtained a licence for operating a tea shop. Over time, the property was converted into a bed-and-breakfast and operating as an establishment far beyond what it had permissions for.



Investigators have found that while Bajaj was the real owner of the property, the bed-and-breakfast licence was obtained in the name of Jai Mishra, the sources said.



Mishra, who was hired by Bajaj in 2022, was handling the day-to-day operations of the establishment, including accounts and management. Before joining Bajaj at the hotel, Mishra worked as an accountant with a private firm in the Malviya Nagar area, they said.



The establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.



Officials have said the building did not possess a mandatory fire safety clearance despite allegedly exceeding the height threshold requiring a No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Services.



The structure housed a restaurant on the ground floor while the basement and upper floors were being used for guest accommodation.



Investigators are also examining allegations that sealed windows, a single entry-exit point and a sensor-operated main door hampered evacuation efforts.