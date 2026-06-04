Goods train derails in Jharkhand's Palamu

17:57

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However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said.





The incident happened near Rajhara station around 1 pm under the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway (ECR).





At least 10 passenger trains were diverted, short-terminated or cancelled due to the incident.





"Fifteen coal-laden wagons derailed. There were two long-haul freight trains comprising around 116 wagons," Saraswati Chandra, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, told PTI.





Rajhara railway station manager Indrajit Ram said that the process to remove the wagons from the track has begun.





Fifteen wagons of the goods train derailed during the diversion to the upline, disrupting train services between Daltonganj and Garhwa Road junction, an official of the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway said.





Ranchi-Sasaram express has been cancelled, while three trains, including Ranch-Chopan express, Gomoh-Chopan passenger and Barkakana-Dehri On Sone passenger train have been short-terminated. As many as six trains, including Hatia-Anand Vihar express, Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani, Palamu express, and Shaktipunj express, have been diverted, ECR posted on X.

At least 15 coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, disrupting train services between Daltonganj and Garhwa Road Junction, a railway official said