HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goods train derails in Jharkhand's Palamu

Thu, 04 June 2026
Share:
17:57
Representational image
Representational image
At least 15 coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, disrupting train services between Daltonganj and Garhwa Road Junction, a railway official said

However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said.

The incident happened near Rajhara station around 1 pm under the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway (ECR).

At least 10 passenger trains were diverted, short-terminated or cancelled due to the incident.

"Fifteen coal-laden wagons derailed. There were two long-haul freight trains comprising around 116 wagons," Saraswati Chandra, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, told PTI.

Rajhara railway station manager Indrajit Ram said that the process to remove the wagons from the track has begun.

Fifteen wagons of the goods train derailed during the diversion to the upline, disrupting train services between Daltonganj and Garhwa Road junction, an official of the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway said.

Ranchi-Sasaram express has been cancelled, while three trains, including Ranch-Chopan express, Gomoh-Chopan passenger and Barkakana-Dehri On Sone passenger train have been short-terminated. As many as six trains, including Hatia-Anand Vihar express, Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani, Palamu express, and Shaktipunj express, have been diverted, ECR posted on X.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Humayun offers Mamata route back to Assembly
LIVE! Humayun offers Mamata route back to Assembly

Foreigners vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar after blaze
Foreigners vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar after blaze

Following a devastating blaze in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, foreign nationals and other guests have vacated hotels and guest houses on Press Enclave Road due to a lack of food, electricity, and safety concerns. The incident has...

Delhi hotel fire: 'Jumping from window saved me'
Delhi hotel fire: 'Jumping from window saved me'

An Iraqi national, Ali Amer Mosa, died in a devastating hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where 21 people lost their lives. His brother-in-law recounted the rapid spread of smoke, forcing desperate escapes, and noted that Ali...

9 Major Charges In Sebi's Rajesh Exports Order
9 Major Charges In Sebi's Rajesh Exports Order

The company said Valcambi was the engine driving the group's business, but Valcambi's audited accounts showed revenues that were only a fraction of what the group reported. That raised a major red flag.

R&AW's Big Success: Trapping Musharraf In Kargil War
R&AW's Big Success: Trapping Musharraf In Kargil War

'We caught General Pervez Musharraf talking over the phone with his Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Aziz. Musharraf was visiting China; Aziz was in Rawalpindi.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO