FCI Silo Contracts Distributed Fairly To Lowest Bidder: Officials

08:50

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd and Leap India Food and Logistics Pvt Ltd emerged as the two largest participants in two phases of the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) silos building programme since 2021, sources said.



They secured contracts for 4.65 million tonnes of capacity, of the total 6 million tonnes offered (around 78 per cent), by being the lowest bidders, even as other players actively participated in the tenders.



Sources said across the two phases of the hub-and-spoke programme for silo construction, several private sector players participated in the bidding process.



These included SAR Transport Systems Pvt Ltd, Sabina Arora-led consortiums, Shree Karni Traders, Sandeep Traders, Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd, India Potash Limited, Vedu Infra Pvt Ltd, OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd and several others. It said tender data indicated that competition remained robust throughout the bidding process.



Elaborating further, the sources said that in Phase 1, between four and seven bidders participated across the three projects, while in Phase-II individual projects attracted between three and 15 bidders.



Notably, Adani Agri Logistics secured all three Phase-I projects as the lowest bidder, while Leap India, des­pite participating in all Phase-I tenders, did not win any project because its quoted rates were higher.



"If we had not awa­­rded the project to the lo­west bidder and had gone with someone else, there would have been allegations of 'loss to ex­c­hequer'," a senior official told Bu­siness Standard. He said if lifting the 'monopoly clause' was the main argument, then the Phase 2 contracts showed that no single party benefitted from it.



In Phase 2 of the silo project, the situation reversed, and Leap India emerged as the successful bidder in 12 of the 17 projects. Adani participated in all projects, but did not secure any contract because its bids were higher than competing bidders.



"Other companies such as SAR Transport Systems, Sabina Arora consortiums and Shree Karni Traders also secured projects in Phase-II, based on competitive bidding outcomes," sources said.



The distribution of capacity also reflects the competitive nature of the programme, it added.



Adani Agri Logistics, the largest participant in the FCI silo pr­ogr­­amme, secured 2.82 million tonnes of capacity, representing less than half of the total capacity tendered, while Leap India secured 1.82 million to­n­nes, it said. The remaining ca­pacity was awarded to other successful bidders.



"The allocation pattern demonstrates that contracts were distributed thr­o­ugh competitive price-based bi­dding rather than concentrated in the hands of any single player," sources said.



-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard