Father-son duo get fatal shock while trying to save mother

20:03

The incident took place in Pyarepur Mishra village under Rampur police station limits.





The woman, identified as Meena Devi (45), sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently out of danger, officials said.

According to police, the water pump installed at the family's residence had electric current passing through it due to a probable short circuit.





Meena Devi came in contact with current when she went to the pump.

A father-son duo died of electrocution while attempting to rescue the mother after she came in contact with live current at a water pump in a village in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.Her husband, Devendra Mishra (48), rushed to rescue her but was himself electrocuted.Their son, Neeraj Mishra (26), then attempted to save his parents but also came in contact with the current and died on the spot, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said both Devendra and Neeraj succumbed to electrocution at the scene.Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Saroj and Dhadhwal outpost in-charge Ashok Tiwari reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said. --