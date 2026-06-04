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Dowry, Cruelty Cases On Rise

Thu, 04 June 2026
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On May 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into Twisha Sharma's unnatural death following allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws. Her case underscores a grim, escalating crisis in India.

Between 1995 and 2024, India recorded nearly 3 million combined cases of alleged dowry, dowry death, and cruelty by husbands or relatives, accounting for 4 per cent of all crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Of these 3 million cases, 85 per cent involved alleged cruelty by husbands or relatives, 8 per cent related to alleged violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act (DPA), and 7 per cent were alleged dowry death cases.

Also, 47 per cent of these cases occurred in the latest decade -- 2015 to 2024 -- with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka leading in cases involving alleged violation of the DPA.

-- Jayant Pankaj, Business Standard

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