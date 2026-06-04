Delhi fire: Hotel owner sent to 4-day police custody

16:42

Saket Court on Thursday remanded Lavkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, to four days of police custody in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident that claimed 21 lives at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi.



The accused was produced before Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh at the Saket Court complex following his arrest by Delhi Police a day earlier in connection with the fatal fire.



The court granted police custody to facilitate further investigation into the incident, which is among the deadliest fire tragedies reported in the national capital in recent years.



The police booked hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326 (G) (mischief by fire), Section 324 (5) (mischief by damaging large-scale property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligence with fire). -- ANI