Delhi fire: 12 B&Bs in area likely to lose licences

17:49

The MCD will write to the Tourism department to cancel licences for 12 bed-and-breakfast (B&B) facilities operating in Hauz Rani, a day after a devastating fire at a guest house in the locality, officials said on Thursday.



The move comes as civic authorities intensify enforcement measures following the fire at Flourish Stay in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, which killed 21 people, including 12 foreign nationals, and prompted scrutiny of commercial establishments operating in the area.



A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said 12 licensed B&B properties have been identified in and around the Hauz Rani locality where the fire incident occurred and they will be sealed once their licences are revoked.



"We have identified 12 such buildings operating in violation of norms. Since they have got licences under the bed-and-breakfast scheme, first we will get those licences cancelled. Once the licences are revoked, we will be able to seal them," the official told PTI.



He said the civic body will be writing to the Tourism department for the cancellation of their licences.



Amid a high-level review within the civic body following criticism over safety violations and unauthorised commercial activities in the area, the MCD has also expanded its enforcement drive against unauthorised commercial properties in the South Zone.



The official said 32 additional notices to vacate the establishments will be issued to property owners, and occupants found operating in violation of norms in South Delhi's Saket area, where a multi-storey building came crashing down on May 30, claiming six lives.



"We have identified 32 more such properties. Till yesterday, we had issued eight notices to property owners," he said, adding that fresh notices would be served by Friday.



The properties would be sealed after completion of the notice period of 72 hours, the official said.



The official, however, did not confirm whether the 12 identified B&B establishments included properties linked to the owner of Flourish Stay.



The owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, arrested in connection with the fire incident on Wednesday evening, allegedly operated two other properties in the area: Flourish Inn and Green Residency, locals said.



On Wednesday, the MCD announced that it would begin sealing unauthorised commercial buildings in the South Zone from Thursday following the tragedy.



Officials said Flourish Stay was operating in violation of multiple norms.



Permission under the B&B scheme had allegedly been granted for only six rooms, while 25 rooms were functioning at the premises, they said.



The building, located in Hauz Rani village in a Lal Dora area, was rebuilt around 2012-13 and did not have a sanctioned building plan or approved layout, officials said. The locality has emerged as a hub for guest houses and B&Bs over the years because of its proximity to a major private hospital that attracts patients from across India and abroad seeking medical treatment, locals said.



Authorities have launched a wider survey of the area and said action would be taken against all commercial establishments found operating in violation of norms. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and remains under investigation by multiple agencies, officials said. -- PTI