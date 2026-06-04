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Couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire

Thu, 04 June 2026
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15:11
A forensic team at the site
A forensic team at the site
They say "till death do us part", but an African couple could not be separated even by death. The couple, who were undergoing an IVF treatment at a Delhi hospital, were found dead in each other's arms after smoke inhalation claimed their lives along with 19 others in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy.

The couple, among the 12 foreign nationals killed in Wednesday's blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, were discovered inside a bathroom on the ground floor, where they had apparently taken shelter as thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed the building.

Hospital staff and local residents familiar with the couple said they had been staying at the facility while receiving fertility treatment at a nearby hospital.

Speaking to PTI, Wasim Raja, a duty in-charge at Max Smart Hospital who was among the first responders, described the scene as one that surpassed even the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love.

"We somehow managed to open the bathroom door and saw something that is beyond words to describe. I have seen many dead bodies during my career, but nothing compares to what I saw there," Raja told PTI.

According to him, the woman, who appeared to have recently undergone a medical procedure and bore a surgery mark on her head, was seated on the toilet seat, while her husband sat on a chair beside her.

"They were holding each other. Their arms were wrapped around one another and her head was resting on his shoulder," he said.

Raja said rescuers immediately checked for signs of life and attempted resuscitation.

"We checked their pulse and veins and tried CPR and every possible life-saving measure, but there was no response. They had most likely succumbed to smoke inhalation," he said.

Even in their final moments, the couple appeared to have sought comfort in each other's presence, he added.

"When death was approaching, they chose to face it together in each other's arms. It was a scene that will stay with me forever," Raja said.

A local cab operator, Ikrar, who lives near the hotel, said several drivers in the area knew the couple as they frequently travelled to and from the nearby hospital for treatment.

"They were undergoing IVF treatment. Drivers from our locality would often ferry them to the hospital and back. They had come here with hope of starting a family," he said.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday morning when a massive fire swept through the five-storey hotel, killing 21 people and injuring several others. -- PTI

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