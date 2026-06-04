Cong nominates Kharge, Pawan Khera for Rajya Sabha

23:09

The Congress on Thursday announced its list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, renominating party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka.



The party also fielded its media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera from Karnataka, along with Mansoor Ali Khan.



According to a communication from AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its leader Meenakshi Natarajan as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. She has been a former MP.



The party also fielded Praveen Chakravarty, its head of the Data Analytics and Professionals Wing, for the Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, besides renominating Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan.



Pranav Jha, who is currently attached to the Congress president, has been nominated from Jharkhand.



"The Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the biennial/bye-elections to the Council of States from the states mentioned," Venugopal said.



The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 18. The last date for filing of nominations is June 8. -- PTI