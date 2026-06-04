Author, illustrator Marjane Satrapi dies at 56

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Satrapi , a vocal critic of Iran's theocratic regime, moved to France in 1994 and became a French citizen in 2006. In 2025, she turned down France's prestigious Legion d'Honneur, accusing the country of hypocrisy in its approach toward Iran.





Her acclaimed graphic memoir, Persepolis, chronicles Marjane Satrapi’s childhood in Tehran as she navigated the growing restrictions imposed by Iran’s Islamic regime following the 1979 Revolution. The work follows her journey from a turbulent adolescence in Iran to exile in Europe, where her parents sent her in the hope of securing a safer future.

French-Iranian author and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for the book and film, has died, her family said Thursday. She was 56.