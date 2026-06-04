HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Author, illustrator Marjane Satrapi dies at 56

Thu, 04 June 2026
Share:
14:13
image
French-Iranian author and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for the book and film Persepolis, has died, her family said  Thursday. She was 56.

Satrapi, a vocal critic of Iran's theocratic regime, moved to France in 1994 and became a French citizen in 2006. In 2025, she turned down France's prestigious Legion d'Honneur, accusing the country of hypocrisy in its approach toward Iran.

Her acclaimed graphic memoir, Persepolis, chronicles Marjane Satrapi’s childhood in Tehran as she navigated the growing restrictions imposed by Iran’s Islamic regime following the 1979 Revolution. The work follows her journey from a turbulent adolescence in Iran to exile in Europe, where her parents sent her in the hope of securing a safer future.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not allowed to criticise Abhishek Banerjee: TMC rebel
LIVE! Not allowed to criticise Abhishek Banerjee: TMC rebel

Delhi fire: Police hunt for hotel manager after owner blames him
Delhi fire: Police hunt for hotel manager after owner blames him

Delhi Police are searching for hotel manager Jai Mishra following a devastating fire that killed 21 people in Malviya Nagar. Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested and claims Mishra managed the hotel and held the licenses....

Post-fire, MCD cracks down on illegal shops in South Delhi
Post-fire, MCD cracks down on illegal shops in South Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is initiating a sealing drive against unauthorised commercial establishments in South Delhi. This action follows recent incidents, including a deadly fire in Malviya Nagar and a building collapse...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, below normal rainfall predicted
Monsoon arrives in Kerala, below normal rainfall predicted

The southwest monsoon has officially set over Kerala, albeit delayed from its typical June 1 start. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts below-normal rainfall for the season, expecting around 90% of the long-period...

From 215 to 20: How Mamata's political empire fell in a month
From 215 to 20: How Mamata's political empire fell in a month

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is grappling with an unprecedented political crisis following its recent electoral defeat, which has seen a significant number of its legislators openly challenging her authority and forming a rebel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO