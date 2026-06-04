HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla turns author

Thu, 04 June 2026
Share:
18:46
Pic: @ISROSpaceflight on X/ANI Photo
Pic: @ISROSpaceflight on X/ANI Photo
Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to turn author with his book, The Second Orbit: Belief of a Man... Dreams of 1.4 Billion Hearts, scheduled to hit the stands on June 25.

In the memoir, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), Group Captain Shukla goes behind the headlines to share the realities of human spaceflight, including the "years of preparation, the setbacks, the discipline, the training, the uncertainty, and the unwavering belief required to pursue a dream that often seemed impossible".

Shukla was one of the four astronauts who travelled to space last June and spent 18 days aboard the ISS as part of NASA's Axiom-4 mission. It marked the return of an Indian to space after four decades -- Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first to do so in 1984.

"Even before launch, I carried a question into the capsule with me: what should this mission mean? A spaceflight unlocks the technologies of the future, but more importantly, it unlocks something quieter, and harder to measure: the sense, in the mind of a child watching, that a door has just opened.

"Forty-two years ago, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma opened that door for an entire generation -- mine included. This book is my attempt to hold it open for the next," the Ashok Chakra awardee said in a statement.

Through vivid storytelling and rare first-hand insights, Shukla aims to take readers inside the astronaut selection process, the demanding years of training, life aboard the International Space Station, and the lessons learned from becoming the first Indian to visit and dock with the ISS.

The Second Orbit, according to the publishers, is far more than a story about space. It is a story about self-belief, learning to say 'yes' before fear can take over, and carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion people beyond earth's atmosphere.

"When I was a child, I never imagined I would be an astronaut. I sat in the same kind of classroom, with the same homework, and the same small wish, for five minutes in a cockpit. This book is for the child in that classroom right now -- the one who hasn't yet been told the dream is too big. It isn't. It never was," noted the 40-year-old.

Currently based in Bangalore, Shukla is one of the four astronaut-designates selected for the ISRO's Gaganyaan mission.

Tentatively scheduled for mid-2027, the mission aims to demonstrate India's capability of human spaceflight by launching a team of three members to a low-Earth orbit of 400 kilometres for three days and bringing them back safely.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Humayun offers Mamata route back to Assembly
LIVE! Humayun offers Mamata route back to Assembly

Foreigners vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar after blaze
Foreigners vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar after blaze

Following a devastating blaze in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, foreign nationals and other guests have vacated hotels and guest houses on Press Enclave Road due to a lack of food, electricity, and safety concerns. The incident has...

Delhi hotel fire: 'Jumping from window saved me'
Delhi hotel fire: 'Jumping from window saved me'

An Iraqi national, Ali Amer Mosa, died in a devastating hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where 21 people lost their lives. His brother-in-law recounted the rapid spread of smoke, forcing desperate escapes, and noted that Ali...

9 Major Charges In Sebi's Rajesh Exports Order
9 Major Charges In Sebi's Rajesh Exports Order

The company said Valcambi was the engine driving the group's business, but Valcambi's audited accounts showed revenues that were only a fraction of what the group reported. That raised a major red flag.

R&AW's Big Success: Trapping Musharraf In Kargil War
R&AW's Big Success: Trapping Musharraf In Kargil War

'We caught General Pervez Musharraf talking over the phone with his Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Aziz. Musharraf was visiting China; Aziz was in Rawalpindi.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO