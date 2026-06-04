Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla turns author

18:46

Pic: @ISROSpaceflight on X/ANI Photo

Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to turn author with his book, The Second Orbit: Belief of a Man... Dreams of 1.4 Billion Hearts, scheduled to hit the stands on June 25.



In the memoir, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), Group Captain Shukla goes behind the headlines to share the realities of human spaceflight, including the "years of preparation, the setbacks, the discipline, the training, the uncertainty, and the unwavering belief required to pursue a dream that often seemed impossible".



Shukla was one of the four astronauts who travelled to space last June and spent 18 days aboard the ISS as part of NASA's Axiom-4 mission. It marked the return of an Indian to space after four decades -- Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first to do so in 1984.



"Even before launch, I carried a question into the capsule with me: what should this mission mean? A spaceflight unlocks the technologies of the future, but more importantly, it unlocks something quieter, and harder to measure: the sense, in the mind of a child watching, that a door has just opened.



"Forty-two years ago, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma opened that door for an entire generation -- mine included. This book is my attempt to hold it open for the next," the Ashok Chakra awardee said in a statement.



Through vivid storytelling and rare first-hand insights, Shukla aims to take readers inside the astronaut selection process, the demanding years of training, life aboard the International Space Station, and the lessons learned from becoming the first Indian to visit and dock with the ISS.



The Second Orbit, according to the publishers, is far more than a story about space. It is a story about self-belief, learning to say 'yes' before fear can take over, and carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion people beyond earth's atmosphere.



"When I was a child, I never imagined I would be an astronaut. I sat in the same kind of classroom, with the same homework, and the same small wish, for five minutes in a cockpit. This book is for the child in that classroom right now -- the one who hasn't yet been told the dream is too big. It isn't. It never was," noted the 40-year-old.



Currently based in Bangalore, Shukla is one of the four astronaut-designates selected for the ISRO's Gaganyaan mission.



Tentatively scheduled for mid-2027, the mission aims to demonstrate India's capability of human spaceflight by launching a team of three members to a low-Earth orbit of 400 kilometres for three days and bringing them back safely.