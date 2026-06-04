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Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing To India

Thu, 04 June 2026
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Anthropic has announced expansion of its cyberdefence plan Project Glasswing to 150 new organisations across 15 countries, the company said in a statement.

The newly-expanded cohort of countries will include India, according to sources.

'The group covers several industries that weren't well represented in our initial cohort, such as power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware. And, many of the new partners are vendors -- companies or nonprofits that maintain codebases that are relied upon by lots of other organisations around the world, including governments,' Anthropic said.

According to a Financial Times report, some of the other countries where the initiative will be expanded include France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zeland, Japan and South Korea.

The move to expand Claude Mythos and Project Glasswing comes weeks after domestic software industry body Nasscom, as well as the ministry of electronics and information technology held meetings seeking access.

Earlier in April, Anthropic joined hands with leading global companies such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palo Alto Networks to find solutions to deploy Claude Mythos's prowess 'for defensive purposes'.

The Dario Amodei-led company initiated Project Glasswing shortly after the release of its latest general-purpose AI model, Claude Mythos.

In April, while announcing Project Glasswing, Anthropic had said that Mythos Preview had already found thousands

of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser.

In its press note announcing the expansion of Project Glasswing, Anthropic said that the capabilities of the Claude Mythos preview have sparked fresh discussions regarding the impact that AI is likely to have on cybersecurity.

'Cheap, fast AI models with powerful cyber capabilities are around the corner. We want Project Glasswing to spur institutions toward operating norms that reflect this reality,' the company said.

Within the next six months to a year, Anthropic expects several other AI companies to offer large language and general-purpose AI models with capabilities which are comparable to Mythos.

These companies may release these AI models without the safeguards to prevent misuse, the company said in its press note.

Going ahead, Anthropic is working to release Mythos-level capabilities for general access. To do so, however, both Anthropic and other AI companies will need highly robust safeguards to prevent misuse of the model.

Such safeguard capabilities, however, are yet to be developed by Anthropic or other AI companies, the company said.

'In the future, frontier model releases will become increasingly high-stakes. Capabilities will continue to improve across all domains, including many that -- like cybersecurity -- can empower attackers and defenders alike. This will not be the last time we need to confront a challenge like this one,'; Anthropic said.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

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