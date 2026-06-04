All 15 patients injured in hotel fire stable: Hospital

16:11

Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday said 15 patients injured in the fire at a hotel in the Hauz Rani area in Delhi are currently admitted and undergoing treatment; 13 of them are foreign nationals.



In a statement, the hospital said six patients are on ventilator support, and all are stable and showing signs of improvement. Nine patients are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and wards, and the overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable, the hospital said.



One patient is expected to be discharged later today, according to the statement.



The hospital said there are currently no extremely critical patients.



However, the nature and severity of injuries vary among patients, the hospital said.



It said doctors are closely monitoring a patient who underwent spine surgery on Tuesday.



The hospital is providing comprehensive treatment and regular monitoring to all admitted patients, it said. Twenty-one people, including several foreign nationals, were killed and many others injured when a massive fire ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of south Delhi on Wednesday morning. PTI