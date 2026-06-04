Aamir Khan confirms marriage to Gauri Spratt

19:26

Superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will tie the knot with partner Gauri Spratt on July 5.



Several reports on Wednesday claimed that Aamir and Spratt are planning an intimate wedding next month. However, the actor hadn't responded to the speculation.



On Thursday, Aamir confirmed the news.



"I'm currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5," Aamir told Variety India.



This will be third marriage for Aamir, who first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children -- Junaid and Ira Khan.



In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao and the couple separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.



Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during an event in 2025 when he was promoting his film Sitaare Zameen Par.



At the time, the actor said they have been together for over a year.



"I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night.



"She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," Aamir said last year.



Spratt, who has a son from an earlier marriage, works in the wellness and beauty space. -- PTI