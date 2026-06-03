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US hits Iran's Qeshm; Tehran targets Kuwait, Bahrain

Wed, 03 June 2026
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The United States military announced that American forces had "successfully defeated" a succession of Iranian missile and drone operations directed against neighbouring nations in the region, while simultaneously executing protective counter-strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.

In an official statement detailing the hostile engagements, US Central Command confirmed that Tehran had initiated a wave of aerial assaults across the theatre. The military command noted that "Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets".

Providing a specific operational breakdown of the trajectories and the subsequent defensive actions taken alongside regional allies, CENTCOM disclosed that "two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."

Following those initial engagements, a fresh wave of attacks rolled into the early hours of Wednesday. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that the nation's air defence networks actively engaged and neutralised a wave of incoming missiles and drones, following reports of loud detonations across multiple sectors of the country.

These sudden escalations coincided with assertions from Iran's state-controlled broadcaster, which maintained that American military installations stationed within Kuwait had been deliberately targeted as a countermeasure against recent Western manoeuvres across the Gulf region.

According to an official communique released by the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff, the severe blasts reported by local residents were directly tied to operational defensive responses executed against incoming aerial threats.

The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks".

Following the defensive engagements, the military apparatus issued an immediate advisory cautioning the populace against approaching or handling any fallen remnants, shrapnel, or unidentifiable items, warning that such materials carry significant safety hazards. -- ANI

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