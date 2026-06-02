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UP man jailed for social media remarks on Modi, Yogi

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image
A man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly circulating objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

Local SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered against Anant Kumar Shukla, a resident of Bhawanigarh village in Sultanpur district, for allegedly circulating a social media post containing abusive and objectionable language.

The post went viral and triggered resentment among the locals, raising concerns about a possible disturbance to public order, police said.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shukla from his village on Tuesday. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the SHO said.

Circle officer Ashutosh Kumar said strict action would continue against those found sharing inflammatory, objectionable or content disrupting law-and-order on social media. -- PTI

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