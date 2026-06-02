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Two TVK workers held for raping woman under pretext of securing job

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Two TVK functionaries, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman under the pretext of securing her a job were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, the TVK suspended the duo for bringing disrepute to the party.

The incident sparked political outrage with DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi slamming the ruling TVK over the "shocking" incident and for not ensuring adequate security to women.

"In today's environment where women's safety is a major issue, when will Chief Minister Vijay stop blaming the DMK as he did during the election and realise that he is ruling the state and act responsibly," Kanimozhi said on 'X'.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran too flayed the TVK government and asked the chief minister to devote attention towards providing safety to women rather than sermonising. -- PTI

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