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'Time to make a deal': Trump rejects failure of Iran talks

Wed, 03 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump has dismissed media reports suggesting that diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled, maintaining that dialogue persists despite intensifying geopolitical friction across the Middle East.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump refuted claims that communications between the two nations had broken down, asserting that discussions have been actively maintained over the last several days.

"Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S.A. stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous. The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today," Trump wrote.

While acknowledging the unpredictability of the diplomatic process, the US President applied fresh rhetorical pressure on Tehran to secure a binding agreement with Washington.

"Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, 'It's time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You've been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'" Trump added.

The assertion followed statements made by Trump a day prior, when he described the ongoing diplomatic tracks as moving swiftly, irrespective of the volatile military landscape in the region.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump posted earlier on social media.

Trump's outlook contrasted with accounts from Iran's Tasnim news agency, which reported that Tehran had paused indirect dialogue owing to Israel's expanding military campaigns in Lebanon.

The contradictory stances underscore the uncertainty clouding international diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the regional conflict, restoring transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz, and addressing long-standing anxieties regarding Iran's nuclear programme. -- ANI

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