Shivakumar seeks mother's blessings ahead of swearing-in

16:08





A large number of supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.



Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event.



Congress leader and former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also arrived in Bengaluru to attend the ceremony.



"Always the correct decisions are taken in our party. Though sometimes it takes time to make decisions. I am confident that both will work together to take the party forward," he told ANI.



The ceremony will mark the formal transition of power in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister after a prolonged internal leadership process within the Congress party.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took his mother's blessings ahead of his swearing-in.