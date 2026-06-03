Residents unite to save lives in Malviya Nagar blaze

21:46

A fire that broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested South Delhi area killed at least 21 people, including 11 foreigners mainly from Central Asia and Africa.





The hotel largely catered to patients visiting the nearby Max Hospital.





Nineteen of the 35 injured remained in critical condition across hospitals in Delhi, according to officials.

The rescue efforts drew praise from local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Satish Upadhyay, who met the volunteers and lauded their actions.





Highlighting the spirit of unity and compassion displayed during the crisis, he said, 'humanity is the biggest religion'.

Showing community spirit, a group of Muslim residents joined authorities in fire-fighting efforts and administered CPR to several people rescued from the fatal fire in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday.'Salute to today's bravehearts. During the massive fire… located in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, these five courageous citizens -- Afzal, Mohammad Shaharukh, Mohammad Aneesh, Mohammad Aamir and Mohammad Waseem helped people and even gave CPR to people,' Upadhyay said in a post on X in Hindi.Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving emergency procedure performed when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped."I am very proud of you. They even gave CPR to at least 10 people. This is humanity, which is the biggest religion, above all," he said.The BJP MLA said he would like to appreciate five valiant police personnel -- Head Constable Dinesh, Kartar Singh, Deshraj, Ajay and Meena -- all saved the lives of many people without caring for their own lives."Even after getting injured, they set an example of humanity and courage. In the chaotic atmosphere, these individuals evacuated people trapped inside the hotel... Your bravery, your spirit, and your humanity are truly commendable," he said.Former MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti, who also visited the incident site, appreciated local efforts."Local people, like this gentleman and many others, administered CPR. Can you imagine that? I would like to say to those who engage in Hindu-Muslim politics that the Muslims who provided CPR did so without knowing who was Hindu and who was Muslim," Bharti told reporters.So, let us not indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics in this country; instead, let every individual perform their duty, just as these people did and let us focus on the politics of work, he said. --