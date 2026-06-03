Parameshwara (Dy CM?) meets DKS ahead of swearing-in

11:44

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday met with Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar at his residence.



The meeting comes ahead of Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony later in the day, where there are also speculations that Parameshwara may be sworn in as his Deputy in the state.



Other than Parameshwara, several other senior Congress leaders including Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, are tippedy to take oath as ministers in DK Shivakumar-led cabinet.



Earlier in the day, Shivakumar greeted a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.



Meanwhile, senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. -- ANI