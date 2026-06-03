Parameshwara all set to be Deputy CM of Karnataka

12:48

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara will be the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, official sources said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



Parameshwara will take the oath of office and secrecy after CM-designate D K Shivakumar takes oath, they said.



Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath at 4.05 pm to Shivakumar and other MLAs at Lok Bhavan Glass House.



Parameshwara, who had served as Home Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, held the position of deputy chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from May 2018 to July 2019.



A prominent Dalit leader, Parameshwara served a record eight years consecutively as President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) between 2010 and 2018.



Meanwhile, Shivakumar and Parameshwara met Siddaramaiah at his residence and expressed their gratitude, the outgoing CM's office said in a statement.



Both the leaders invited Siddaramaiah for the swearing-in ceremony and he congratulated them and extended his best wishes. PTI