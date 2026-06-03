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Pakistani security forces kill 17 suspected terrorists in Balochistan

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Pakistani security forces have killed at least 17 suspected terrorists following a bomb attack on a shuttle train in Quetta city of the restive Balochistan province last week.

At least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Military, after the incident, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various districts of Balochistan, killing 17 terrorists.

According to the ISPR statement, security forces effectively targeted several terrorist hideouts during operations conducted in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech.

It said that in a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists belonging to the Fitna-al-Hindostan, 17 of them were killed.

The ISPR also said that security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, a large quantity of explosives, and prepared Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the terrorists.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the region.

The ISPR said that search operations are ongoing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists. -- PTI

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